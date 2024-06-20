CDA Decides To Establish Wildlife Safari Park
Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 08:40 PM
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to establish Wildlife Safari Park in the federal capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to establish Wildlife Safari Park in the Federal capital.
It was decided in a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
The park will be developed on a jungle theme and will include tree houses, facilities for close observation of animals and a rehabilitation center for animals.
For this purpose, a technical team has been formed to evaluate the technical and financial aspects of establishing the Wildlife Safari Park.
Muhammad Ali said that the experiences of safari parks established at both national and international levels would be utilized.
The meeting also decided to launch Pakistan Street, which will feature outlets offering cuisines from around the world.
He said that the work on both projects will commence in the next fiscal year following detailed planning.
