CDA decides to install smart traffic signals in IBD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

It has been decided to install Smart Traffic Signals on different highways of Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) It has been decided to install Smart Traffic Signals on different highways of Islamabad.CDA will install 20 modern smart traffic signals in the first phase on different highways of Islamabad.

These smart signals will operate automatically and will give Red Yellow and Green indications according to traffic load.This will make the flow of traffic easy.