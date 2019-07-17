UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Decides To Install Smart Traffic Signals In IBD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:39 PM

CDA decides to install smart traffic signals in IBD

It has been decided to install Smart Traffic Signals on different highways of Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) It has been decided to install Smart Traffic Signals on different highways of Islamabad.CDA will install 20 modern smart traffic signals in the first phase on different highways of Islamabad.

These smart signals will operate automatically and will give Red Yellow and Green indications according to traffic load.This will make the flow of traffic easy.

Related Topics

Islamabad Traffic Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

US encourages all moves aimed at bringing people o ..

27 seconds ago

DPO lauds services of martyred traffic constable

4 minutes ago

El Chapo awaits life in prison sentence by US judg ..

4 minutes ago

European stock markets dip at open

4 minutes ago

Swedish Committee Says Had to Close Half of Its Cl ..

4 minutes ago

Thirteenth Plane Carrying S-400 Components Arrives ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.