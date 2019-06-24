CDA decides to install underground weight stations on Expressway to check heavy traffic flow

CDA has decided to install underground weight stations on Expressway to prevent flow of heavy traffic and damage being caused to roads by heavy vehicles at several places.As per media reports Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmad said expansion work of Expressway way is underway

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) CDA has decided to install underground weight stations on Expressway to prevent flow of heavy traffic and damage being caused to roads by heavy vehicles at several places.As per media reports Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmad said expansion work of Expressway way is underway.

However there are complaints of consistent wear and tear of road due to heavy traffic flow.He said that underground weight station will be installed at the cost of Rs 6 million at several places which will identify heavy weight vehicles.

Following their identification the staffers deployed on traffic monitoring will take action against them.The citizens will be able to obtain correct information about vehicles speed and disruption in traffic flow through the screens to be installed on Expressway.