CDA Decides To Reconstruct Burma Bridge From Next Month

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 02:33 PM

CDA decides to reconstruct Burma Bridge from next month

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to start reconstruction of Burma Bridge from next month

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to start reconstruction of Burma Bridge from next month.Chairman CDA directed the respective authorities that tender of this project should be issued to newspapers within the next two days so that construction work of the project could be started.

Burma bridge was constructed in 1950 however, this bridge was about to fall due to its dilapidated condition and there was threat of loss of lives due traffic passing on this pull.Now after 7 years CDA has decided to re-start construction of this project once again.This project will cost Rs 199 million and respective fund for this project has also been allocated.Reconstruction of this bridge will facilitate traffic going and coming from Kotli Sattian, Ali Pur Farash, Murree, Abbottabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

