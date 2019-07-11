UrduPoint.com
CDA Declares Two Housing Societies Illegal In Zone-IV Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:02 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has declared 'Commander Housing Scheme mouza Tumair and Baber Enclave mauza Mohrra Noor Bani Gala' as illegal societies and warned general public not to make investment in these schemes in their own interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has declared 'Commander Housing Scheme mouza Tumair and Baber Enclave mauza Mohrra Noor Bani Gala' as illegal societies and warned general public not to make investment in these schemes in their own interest.

Both the schemes fall in Zone-IV of Islamabad. As per provisions of ICT (Zoning) Regulation 1992 amended in 2010 and Modalities and Procedures framed for planning and development of private housing schemes in ICT, no housing scheme can be floated / launched in Zone-IV by the private sponsors without approval of CDA.

The sponsors of Commander Saif Housing Scheme and Baber Enclave Housing Scheme, falling in Zone-IV have not obtained any approval from CDA, and therefore, these housing schemes are illegal / unauthorized.

CDA through public notices, published in different newspapers has informed the general public to refrain from booking of plots in theses housing schemes in their own interest. Furthermore, CDA has also requested All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and advertising agencies for not advertise the publicity campaigns of the societies without obtaining approval from the authority.

CDA has directed the sponsors of both the societies avoid making booking of plots, advertisement and publicity of the schemes. Sponsors of the schemes have been further directed to explain their position in writing as well as appear in person that why they not be proceeded in accordance with the section 46 of CDA Ordinance for violating the rules within 15 days.

