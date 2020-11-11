CDA defends proposed scientific landfill near Sangjani

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Wednesday defended its proposal for setting up a landfill site near Sangjani, meant for scientific disposal of tonnes of garbage being generated in the federal capital daily and dumped under a temporary arrangement in the I-12 sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Wednesday defended its proposal for setting up a landfill site near Sangjani, meant for scientific disposal of tonnes of garbage being generated in the Federal capital daily and dumped under a temporary arrangement in the I-12 sector.

The civic agency's response came in the backdrop of a protest staged by the residents of Taxila the other day against the initiative, voicing concern about the area's ecology due to the proposed landfill site.

"The development of scientific landfill near Sangjani is an initiative of paramount importance for people of Islamabad as it may be surprising for many that the federal capital sans permanent dumping site, forcing the sanitation department to dispose of the trash in residential area," CDA Director Sanitation Department Sardar Khan Zimri said while talking to APP.

He said in present times, there was a dire need for ensuring proper disposal of solid waste in the capital city to ensure clean and green environment under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

At least 600 tonnes of garbage was being generated in the capital city on daily basis, he added.

He maintained that the site proposed by CDA near Sangjain was a deserted land not 'green one'.

Zimri alleged that some vested interests were resisting the initiative with no solid reason to contest against the initiative..

When asked about residents concern on foul stench in the area , he said 100 hectares of land near Sangjani was proposed by a consultant hired by the CDA in a feasibility study for the project.

The site was allocated for minimum hauling distance, suitable topography, distant from aircraft route for flight safety and socio-environmental factors, Zimri informed.

The CDA was engaged with the Environmental Protection Agency of Pakistan and was scheduled to hold a public hearing on November 17 for the purpose.

He said the CDA would start the work on the project soon after getting the Pak-EPA approval. "We will try to adopt Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode for early completion of the project," Zimri said under the EPC mode, it would be responsibility of the contractor to design, construct and maintain the landfill site.

He vowed to develop the site on modern lines, which would be surrounded by greenery and plants to avoid any environmental hazards.

In the meanwhile people residing in the sector I-12, where garbage was being disposed temporarily, demanded to speed up the relocation of the site.

During the past, the civic agencies including Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) have selected multiple sites like Kurri landfill and others but unfortunately all kind of waste is still being stashed in sector I-12 reportedly where the citizens are bearing the brunt of that makeshift arrangement.

