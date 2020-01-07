UrduPoint.com
CDA Demarcates State Land Along GT Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:09 PM

The Enforcement Directorate Capital Development Authority has demarcated 2,000 meter long area along with the Grand Trunk Road from Peshawar to Tarnol crossing

The demarcation process was jointly carried out by National Highways Authority, local administration, Islamabad police and concerned formations for taking actions against the land grabbers, the CDA spokesman on Tuesday said.

Meanwhile, the civic agency has also resumed the earth work in a street of Sector I-14 / 2 that was halted due to intervening of some miscreants.

Similarly, the possession of two plots in sector I-14/2, have also been handed over to allottees.

