CDA demolished several illegal constructions

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) : Capital Development Authority (CDA) with the assistance of other concerned department demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments during the anti-encroachment operations conducted in different parts of the city on Monday.

During the operations conducted on Monday, teams of Enforcement Directorate razed six (06) animals' sheds, seven (07) illegally constructed walls and several gates installed on state land behind Javed Market sector I-10/4.Similarly, four (04) building material depots from different areas of sector G-8 were also removed while one (01) illegally constructed room and one (01) wood tall in sector G-9 was also demolished by the teams of Enforcement Directorate.During another action taken in Dhok Kak near Kak Pull teams of Enforcement Directorate demolished two (01) illegally constructed rooms and one (01) boundary wall.