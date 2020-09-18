CDA demolishes 120 illegal structures along I.J.P Road

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Enforcement Directorate has so far demolished almost 120 structures along the I.J.P Road in its anti-encroachment drive.

The encroachments were removed during three days of the operation that started on Wednesday along the road from Fiazabad, Double Road, Pindora Chungi, New Katarian, Khayaban-i-Sir Syed, Mandi Morr and Dhok Naju.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, some 32 kiosks, 50 sheds, 06 building material selling points, 09 animal selling points, 10 permanent stalls, 03 rooms, 02 boundary walls, 02 tyre shops, 08 fences, several counters, sign boards, billboards and other encroachments were demolished.

In addition to the operation conducted along the I.

J.P Road, Enforcement Directorate also conducted operations in other areas of the city.

Around 3 rooms and 3 washrooms, kitchen and a garage in Bharakahu area, 04 boundary walls, 02 bathrooms, 03 under construction rooms, 01 room and other encroachments from Saidpur area Margalla Hills National Park, 05 shops, 03 sheds in Khana Bridge area, and 01 illegally constructed boundary wall in Orchard Scheme were removed.

The directorate also confiscated several trucks encroachment material which was later on shifted to CDA Store.

In another operation, the directorate along with staff of BCS-II sealed 04 premises in National Police Foundation, Sector E-11, on account of non-conforming use.