CDA demolishes 150 illegal structures at IJP road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Enforcement Directorate has so far demolished almost 150 structures along the green belt of I.J.P Road in its anti-encroachment drive.

The encroachments were removed during the anti-encroachment operation that started on Tuesday along the road from Fiazabad, Double Road, Pindora Chungi, New Katarian, Khayaban-i-Sir Syed, Mandi Morr and Dhok Naju.

According to CDA spokesperson, the mafia had built concrete and temporary kiosks along the green belt which were demolished by the CDA.

The authority has dig out the ditches at retrieved land, he added.