CDA demolishes 20 illegal structures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday conducted an operation against the illegal construction and demolished more than 20 illegal structures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday conducted an operation against the illegal construction and demolished more than 20 illegal structures.

The CDA had sent notices to the owners of illegal buildings before conducting the operation.

According to detail, the operation against encroachments and all the illegal construction is underway in the city.

The Building Control Section has started operation against all the buildings which were constructed either without permission of the civic body or in violation of the CDA by-laws.

Operation conducted against shops, houses, and class three markets in Sectors F-6, F-7, F-8, and F-11.

More than 20 encroachments and illegal constructions were demolished during the operation.

Similarly, an action was taken against four service stations and one guest house in Sector G-9 for violating the building by-laws. Illegal water pump was closed to save water.

In Sector I-12, PHA flats and site office were also sealed during the operation. Heavy machinery of the MPO department was used in the operation.