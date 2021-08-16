UrduPoint.com

CDA Demolishes 20,511 Illegal Structures, Retrieves 13,000 Kanals Land In Last Five Years

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority's (CDA) enforcement directorate had demolished some 20,511 illegal structures and retrieved 13,000 Kanals state land from illegal occupants in last five years period, said an official document.

According to document, CDA had conducted a total of 6,012 anti-encroachment operations in various areas of Federal capital in last five years.

Stern action was taken against the officers on negligence after receiving complaints and verifying facts. Some seven employees were placed under suspension while inquiries were in progress against two officials and warning letters had been issued to five employees on dereliction from duties.

