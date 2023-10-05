Open Menu

CDA Demolishes 7,867 Illegal Structures In Markets, Sidewalk Tracks, Green Belts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Directorate of Enforcement, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has demolished over 7,867 illegal structures in the markets, roads, green belts, and sidewalk tracks in the Federal capital in one and a half years.

“During the operation, around 13,243 items of encroachers have also been confiscated, subsequently, these articles are auctioned. Besides, fines worth Rs. 5.126 million has also been recovered from trespassers as a penalty,” sources in the CDA told APP.

They said, "The Directorate of Enforcement has launched as many as 1,423 anti-encroachment operations carried out across the board in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)."

The sources said, "The Directorate was vigorously undertaking anti-encroachment operations on a regular basis throughout Islamabad in order to curb the illegal constructions in the ICT."

They said the continuous operations were being carried out on a day-to-day basis 24/7 for the retrieval of state land from land grabbers and encroachers.

The matter was being dealt with by the Directorate of Municipal Administration, working under the administrative control of the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI), they added.

About the steps taken for the protection of citizens, provision of emergency medical assistance, and water facility on hiking tracks, they said, "The forest guards keep patrolling throughout the day in all the trails and hiking tracks of Margalla Hills, National Park."

Moreover, they said the forest guards were equipped with wireless sets which were connected to the centralized control room of the Environment Wing, CDA, whenever any medical emergency or any untoward situation arises at any trail or hiking track, these forest guards directly communicate with the centralized control room system, where the control room further calls on rescue teams to attend medical emergencies.

"Any type of water pipeline and provision of electricity in Margalla Hills National Park is prohibited to avoid any hazard to wildlife except notified villages," they added.

More Stories From Pakistan