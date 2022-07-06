CDA demolishes encroachment at G-11

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Wednesday demolished several structures, disrupting movement of residents in front of over 350 residential houses at sector G-11/2.

The CDA's enforcement directorate conducted the anti-encroachment drive, following residents' complaints to demolish the structure constructed beyond the plot lines, the spokesman told APP on Wednesday.

Heavy machinery was used to dismantle the establishments during the drive carried out with the assistance of district administration and Islamabad police.

Several car sheds, fences and entrances gates built on government land were demolished in 22 streets of the sector. After the operation, foothpaths and streets were opened for pedestrian movement and traffic.

It may be mentioned that for the last several months, the CDA had been conducting continuous operations against encroachments and illegal constructions in the Federal Capital, which had resulted in the retrieved of billions of rupees of government land.

