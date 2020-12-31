UrduPoint.com
CDA Demolishes Illegal Buildings As Anti Encroachment Operation Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 09:04 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday demolished illegal buildings, sealed various other buildings during the operation in areas including Khhana Pull, Bani Gala, Lehtrar Road, 11th avenue, Saidpur and others

The anti encroachment operation of Capital Development Authority (CDA) was continued on Thursday. Some nine trucks of goods have been captured.

According to detail, CDA is conducting mega operations against encroachments, illegal construction, and land mafia in the city. The operation conducted at Khhana Pull, Lehtrar Road, and Bani Gala.

The joint operation of enforcement department of CDA and district administration conducted with the cooperation of Police Station Khhana Pull. The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Koral. Director Enforcement led the operation. Director West and Assistant Directors Enforcement East West facilitated the operation. Some 18 carts, 28 shades, 5 bread points, 25 fruit stalls, 5 wood stalls, 4 scrap centers, 01 poultry stall, 01 tall stall, and 01 Shinwari restaurant were demolished.

