CDA demolishes illegal construction

(@FahadShabbir)

Capital Development Authority's Enforcement Department on Wednesday, conducted anti-encroachment operations with the assistance of the district administration, Islamabad Police and demolished illegal constructions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority's Enforcement Department on Wednesday, conducted anti-encroachment operations with the assistance of the district administration, Islamabad Police and demolished illegal constructions.

According to the details, illegal four walls and one gate constructed on government land were demolished with the help of heavy machinery in Sector E-12 Dharak Mori Islamabad. The authority also seized 12 different types of equipment from the occupants.

Similarly, 38 illegal stalls, one tire puncture shop, three sheds and ovens constructed on the green belt of Sector I-10 and I-11 were demolished.