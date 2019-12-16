CDA demolishes illegal construction at Bari Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) with the assistance of Islamabad Capital Administration ICT conducted an anti-encroachment operation at Bari Imam and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments established on the state land.

The operation conducted on Sunday was participated by the Enforcement Directorate of Authority, ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations of the authority.

Anti-encroachment operation was conducted adjacent to entrance gate of Quaid-e-Azam University and 25 kiosks and other constructions established on the green belt were demolished while several moveable and immovable encroachments from the vicinity were also removed.

Few elements tried to halt the operation; however, ICT administration tackled the situation and miscreants were arrested and action will be taken against them for interfering the official business.

Action against encroachment will remain continue without any fear and favour.