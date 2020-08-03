UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Demolishes Illegal Marquee In G-12

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 12:10 PM

CDA demolishes illegal marquee in G-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s Enforcement Directorate continued its operations against encroachments in the city and demolished an under construction marquee on state land in Sector G-12 adjacent to Kashmir Highway.

Enforcement Directorate of the Authority also conducted several operations in different areas of the city including Bari Imam, Sector G-7, Sector G-8, Margalla Town and demolished illegal constructions and encroachments on the state land. These operations were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate with assistance of ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and other relevant formations.

Earlier, the construction of illegal marquee in Sector G-12 adjacent to Kashmir Highway had already been stopped by CDA, but the owners of illegal marquee ignored the directions of the authority and again started construction work, however, a big anti-encroachment operation against the illegal construction of the said marquee on state land was conducted and staff of enforcement directorate demolished it with the assistance of District Administration, Islamabad Police by using heavy machinery of MPO Directorate.

Moreover, in connection with anti-encroachment drive, Enforcement Directorate of authority conducted another operation in Bari Imam. During this operation staff of Enforcement Directorate demolished illegal 05 boundary walls, 04 rooms, 04 gates, 01 kitchen and 02 bathrooms, meanwhile under construction illegal walls on a roof in katchi abadi adjacent to Awami Market, Sector G-7/2 were also demolished.

Staff of Enforcement Directorate also demolished a Junk food Shop in Musharaf Colony, Sector G-8/4, during another anti-encroachment operation.

Similarly, a team of Enforcement Directorate conducted anti-encroachment operation in street No.50, Margalla Town and demolished under construction boundary wall on state land.

CDA administration also directed to Enforcement Directorate to make sure the best monitoring mechanism regarding anti-encroachments during Eid-ul-Azha holidays by deputing special monitoring teams in shifts during Eid holidays to avoid any illegal construction and encroachments in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Holidays Bari Market Capital Development Authority Best

Recent Stories

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

34 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 34 ..

2 hours ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 L ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 August 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.