CDA demolishes illegal marquee in G-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s Enforcement Directorate continued its operations against encroachments in the city and demolished an under construction marquee on state land in Sector G-12 adjacent to Kashmir Highway.

Enforcement Directorate of the Authority also conducted several operations in different areas of the city including Bari Imam, Sector G-7, Sector G-8, Margalla Town and demolished illegal constructions and encroachments on the state land. These operations were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate with assistance of ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and other relevant formations.

Earlier, the construction of illegal marquee in Sector G-12 adjacent to Kashmir Highway had already been stopped by CDA, but the owners of illegal marquee ignored the directions of the authority and again started construction work, however, a big anti-encroachment operation against the illegal construction of the said marquee on state land was conducted and staff of enforcement directorate demolished it with the assistance of District Administration, Islamabad Police by using heavy machinery of MPO Directorate.

Moreover, in connection with anti-encroachment drive, Enforcement Directorate of authority conducted another operation in Bari Imam. During this operation staff of Enforcement Directorate demolished illegal 05 boundary walls, 04 rooms, 04 gates, 01 kitchen and 02 bathrooms, meanwhile under construction illegal walls on a roof in katchi abadi adjacent to Awami Market, Sector G-7/2 were also demolished.

Staff of Enforcement Directorate also demolished a Junk food Shop in Musharaf Colony, Sector G-8/4, during another anti-encroachment operation.

Similarly, a team of Enforcement Directorate conducted anti-encroachment operation in street No.50, Margalla Town and demolished under construction boundary wall on state land.

CDA administration also directed to Enforcement Directorate to make sure the best monitoring mechanism regarding anti-encroachments during Eid-ul-Azha holidays by deputing special monitoring teams in shifts during Eid holidays to avoid any illegal construction and encroachments in their respective areas.