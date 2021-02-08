UrduPoint.com
CDA Demolishes Illegal Structures At DSC

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

CDA demolishes illegal structures at DSC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has razed illegal structures built on the premises of the District and Sessions Court (DSC) in the wee hours of Monday.

The CDA enforcement team along with the police party retrieved government land in Islamabad after demolishing the illegal chambers built in the premises of the District and Sessions Court.

The chambers were constructed outside the court of the District and Sessions Judge.

According to an official, after the operation, the lawyers of Islamabad staged strong protest against CDA and entered in the premises of Islamabad High court.

More Stories From Pakistan

