CDA Demolishes Illegal Structures At Expressway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday conducted a mega anti encroachment operation along Islamabad Expressway and demolished illegal concrete and temporary kiosk built at green belt.

According to details, land grabbers occupied the greenbelt along with Expressway and have built tuck shops, kiosks and other sheds.

Talking action of the violation, CDA enforcement teams conducted an operation and removed encroachments from the state land, said a news release issued here.

During last week Authority demolished 12 buffalo enclosures, three rooms, four huts, three toilets and other illegal structures in different parts of the city.

CDA was conducting operations on large-scale against illegal constructions and encroachments in the city.

Authority has demolished several illegal structures build illegally on government land.

During the anti-encroachment drive, the Enforcement Department, District Administration, Islamabad Police, and other concerned agencies also participated in the operation and domolished a house, a boundary wall, and three buffalo sheds.

During another operation against illegal constructions, an illegally constructed house and a house structure constructed on government land in Mouza Jabba Tili were also demolished.

During the operation, two rooms, nine buffalo enclosures, four huts, and three toilets were demolished.

