UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Demolishes Illegal Structures At Lehtrar Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

CDA demolishes illegal structures at Lehtrar road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration in an operation against the land mafia on Lehtrar Road right of way demolished several encroachments on Monday.

According to the details, the influential land Mafia has taken over the right of way from Lehtrar Road, Taramri Chowk to Khanna Bridge on a large scale and set up huts, dhabas, fences, stalls, puncture shops, toys, vegetable and fruit stalls, moving wheelbarrows.

CDA has issued notices to the land Mafia several times to remove its encroachments.

Enforcement teams have demolished 65 sheds, 11 concrete walls, a wooden hut, eight hut cabins, five iron fences, 10 goat markets, six cooking pots, locomotives including 13 billboards and dynamic encroachments have been demolished. Four truckloads of goods have also been seized on the spot.

Related Topics

Road Market Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Chairman ACE takes notice over delay in anti-corru ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 22 Feb 2 ..

18 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

18 minutes ago

CCP, IPO sign MoU for information sharing, capacit ..

18 minutes ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 herald period of recovery from C ..

42 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.