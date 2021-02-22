CDA demolishes illegal structures at Lehtrar road

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration in an operation against the land mafia on Lehtrar Road right of way demolished several encroachments on Monday.

According to the details, the influential land Mafia has taken over the right of way from Lehtrar Road, Taramri Chowk to Khanna Bridge on a large scale and set up huts, dhabas, fences, stalls, puncture shops, toys, vegetable and fruit stalls, moving wheelbarrows.

CDA has issued notices to the land Mafia several times to remove its encroachments.

Enforcement teams have demolished 65 sheds, 11 concrete walls, a wooden hut, eight hut cabins, five iron fences, 10 goat markets, six cooking pots, locomotives including 13 billboards and dynamic encroachments have been demolished. Four truckloads of goods have also been seized on the spot.