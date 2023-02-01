UrduPoint.com

CDA Demolishes Illegal Structures From IJP Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023

CDA demolishes illegal structures from IJP Road

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday demolished dozens of illegal structures from right-of-way and greenbelts alongside IJ Principle Road to fast-track its expansion

The action was taken under a mega anti-encroachment drive launched by the civic agency in line with the directives of CDA Chairman Captain (Retd) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, a news release said.

The operation, supervised by Director General Enforcement Shah Jahan and Assistant Commissioner Sania Hameed Pasha, was started from IJ Principle Road where several constructions and sheds were obstructing the ongoing road expansion project.

In another operation, the directorate dismantled several establishments and sheds from Carriage factory to sector I-9 service road.

Heavy machinery was used to demolish some 16 shops, dozens of sheds and booths as well as around 150 fruit and vegetable stalls. A kiosk in Sector F-6/4 was also razed down.

The footpaths were cleared from encroachers after removing fruit stalls on the roadside in Sector G-8/1 and 26 number area.

Similar actions were also taken in rural areas of the city and retrieved state land at Saidpur, Jaba Teli and other areas.

