UrduPoint.com

CDA Demolishes Illegal Structures In Park Enclave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 08:18 PM

CDA demolishes illegal structures in Park Enclave

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday demolished more than one hundred illegal structures in phase three of Park Enclave and arrested four people for obstructing the operations against the encroachments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday demolished more than one hundred illegal structures in phase three of Park Enclave and arrested four people for obstructing the operations against the encroachments.

The operation was conducted in line with the directives of Chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal to purge the city of encroachers.

During the operation, concerned authorities demolished 96 illegal rooms, 25 kitchens, 32 washrooms, and some other illegal structures.

Chairman CDA said that the encroachments should be removed, and the remaining development works of Park Enclave should be completed as soon as possible.

He further added that after the Elimination of encroachments in Park Enclave phase 3, the encroachments from phase 1 and 2 would also be eliminated, he added.

Related Topics

Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World F ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World FZO’s 9th Annual Internationa ..

14 minutes ago
 Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

23 minutes ago
 Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve ..

Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve quality of services

23 minutes ago
 Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

23 minutes ago
 8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons ..

8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

23 minutes ago
 700 e-challan issued through briefcam software dur ..

700 e-challan issued through briefcam software during last month

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.