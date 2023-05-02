CDA demolishes illegal structures in Park Enclave

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday demolished more than one hundred illegal structures in phase three of Park Enclave and arrested four people for obstructing the operations against the encroachments.

The operation was conducted in line with the directives of Chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal to purge the city of encroachers.

During the operation, concerned authorities demolished 96 illegal rooms, 25 kitchens, 32 washrooms, and some other illegal structures.

Chairman CDA said that the encroachments should be removed, and the remaining development works of Park Enclave should be completed as soon as possible.

He further added that after the Elimination of encroachments in Park Enclave phase 3, the encroachments from phase 1 and 2 would also be eliminated, he added.