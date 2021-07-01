UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Demolishes Over 250 Illegal Structures In Sangjani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:00 PM

CDA demolishes over 250 illegal structures in Sangjani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday demolished over 250 structures in Sangjani, an area in the outskirts of Islamabad in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive across the city.

The city managers continued taking action against land grabbers and retrieved land worth billions of rupees during the last two days, its spokesman told APP.

He said the operations were being conducted by the enforcement teams of Federal apex agency in collaboration with civil administration and federal capital police.

In another operation the authority dismantled an under construction plaza in Sarae Madu, situated near grand trunk road.

Similarly, seven boundary walls, five rooms, two gates and a foundation wall located in Shah Maidan and Dhok Tali, areas of Bari Imam were demolished. One room each in Mohalla Chajaar and Lalaji Sarkar were also destroyed.

A residential house in Margalla Town, and an illegal grill were demolished.

An under construction wall in Hansa Colony in Sector G-8 was also dismantled during the drive.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Road Bari Capital Development Authority Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of State meets with Special Represent ..

7 minutes ago

81,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

22 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Nati ..

22 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority honours ..

22 minutes ago

$3.8 billion worth of business deals sealed during ..

22 minutes ago

UAE and Thailand convene the Second Joint Committe ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.