CDA demolishes over 250 illegal structures in Sangjani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday demolished over 250 structures in Sangjani, an area in the outskirts of Islamabad in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive across the city.

The city managers continued taking action against land grabbers and retrieved land worth billions of rupees during the last two days, its spokesman told APP.

He said the operations were being conducted by the enforcement teams of Federal apex agency in collaboration with civil administration and federal capital police.

In another operation the authority dismantled an under construction plaza in Sarae Madu, situated near grand trunk road.

Similarly, seven boundary walls, five rooms, two gates and a foundation wall located in Shah Maidan and Dhok Tali, areas of Bari Imam were demolished. One room each in Mohalla Chajaar and Lalaji Sarkar were also destroyed.

A residential house in Margalla Town, and an illegal grill were demolished.

An under construction wall in Hansa Colony in Sector G-8 was also dismantled during the drive.