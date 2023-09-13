Open Menu

CDA Demolishes Over 7k Illegal Structures In Markets, Roads, Green Belts

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2023 | 01:40 PM

CDA demolishes over 7k illegal structures in markets, roads, green belts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The Directorate of Enforcement, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has demolished over 7,000 illegal structures in the markets, roads, green belts, and sidewalk tracks in the Federal capital during the last year.

"During the operation, around 12,137 items of encroachers have also been confiscated, subsequently these articles are auctioned. Besides, fines worth Rs. 4.876 million has also been recovered from trespassers as a penalty," sources in the CDA told APP.

They said, "Directorate of Enforcement has launched as many as 1,363 anti-encroachment operations carried out across the board in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the last year." The sources said, "Directorate was vigorously undertaking anti-encroachment operations on a regular basis throughout Islamabad in order to curb the illegal constructions in the ICT." They said the continuous operations were being carried out on a day-to-day basis 24/7 for retrieval of state land from land grabbers and encroachers.

The matter was being dealt with by the Directorate of Municipal Administration working under the administrative control of the Municipal Corporation, Islamabad (MCI), they added.

About the steps taken for the protection of citizens, provision of emergency medical assistance, and water facility on hiking tracks, they said, "The forest guards keep patrolling throughout the day in all the trails and hiking tracks of Margalla Hills, National Park." Moreover, they said the forest guards were equipped with wireless sets which were connected to the centralized control room of the Environment Wing, CDA Whenever any medical emergency or any untoward situation arises at any trail or hiking track; these forest guards directly communicate with centralized control room system, where control room further call to rescue teams to attend medical emergency.

"Any type of water pipeline and provision of electricity in Margalla Hills National Park is prohibited to avoid any hazard to wildlife except notified villages," they added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Electricity Water Market Capital Development Authority All From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

2 hours ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

2 hours ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Albania to UAE

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in ..

Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in Cairo

13 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in poll ..

Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in polls

14 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

14 hours ago
 India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka ..

India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan