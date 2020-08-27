UrduPoint.com
CDA Demolishes Several Illegal Structures

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:08 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) in its ongoing drive against encroachments across the city demolished several structures on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) in its ongoing drive against encroachments across the city demolished several structures on Thursday.

The operations were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate with the assistance of Islamabad Administration, The Federal capital Police, Environment Wing of MCI and other concerned formations, said a press release issued here.

During an operation in the area of Bari Imam 03 shops, 01 kiosk in Mandiala, 01 room in Mohallah Laas, 02 rooms, 02 shops and 02 boundary walls in mohallah Dori Bagh and 01 room, 02 walls and other encroachments were demolished in Dhok Tahlee area.

In another operation, 2 under construction houses in Chontra area, 03 boundary walls in Frash Town Moza Punjgraan and DPC in Sinaree area were removed.

More Stories From Pakistan

