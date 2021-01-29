UrduPoint.com
CDA Demolishes Several Illegal Structures At State Land

Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

CDA demolishes several illegal structures at state land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), while conducting operations in different parts of the city, demolished several illegal structures and constructions established illegally on state land.

Enforcement Directorate is being assisted by Islamabad Capital Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations of the authority, said a press release.

During operations that was conducted on Friday, teams of the Enforcement Directorate demolished three buffalo's Sheds, one house comprising one room and one boundary wall illegally constructed in Village Narrel near Quaid-e-Azam University.

During another action, Enforcement Directorate demolished an illegal under construction structure of a house in Mouza Jaba Teli on state land.

Similarly, staff of Enforcement Directorate demolished two rooms, nine buffaloes Sheds, four huts and three wash rooms in the area of Sector H-9.

More Stories From Pakistan

