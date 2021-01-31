UrduPoint.com
CDA Demolishes Several Illegal Structures At State Land

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) during its anti encroachment operation has demolished 12 buffalo enclosures, three rooms, four huts, three toilets and other illegal structures in different parts of the city.

According to details, CDA was conducting operations on large-scale against illegal constructions and encroachments in the city.

Authority has demolished several illegal structures build illegally on government land.

During the anti-encroachment drive, the Enforcement Department, District Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned agencies were also participated in the operation.

A house, a boundary wall and three buffalo sheds were demolished. During another operation against illegal constructions, an illegally constructed house and a house structure were demolished on government land in Mouza Jabba Tili.

During the operation, two rooms, nine buffalo enclosures, four huts and three toilets were demolished.

