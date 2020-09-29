CDA demolishes several illegal structures in Sector E-10

Capital Development Authority (CDA) during an anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday demolished several structures in Sector E-10, built illegally on state-land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) during an anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday demolished several structures in Sector E-10, built illegally on state-land.

The operation was conducted by Enforcement Directorate with the assistance of Islamabad Administration, Federal Capital Police and relevant formations of the authority, said a news release.

During the operation, some 12 animal sheds, eight illegal rooms, two washrooms and six boundary walls were razed down.

The authority took action after prior notice to the encroachers to voluntarily demolish their structures.

It may be mention here that the apex agency has been vigorously and consistently operating against encroachments and illegal constructions in the city.

A week ago, CDA conducted a massive operation along IJ Principle Road and removed hundreds of illegal constructions and encroachments.

Similarly operations were conducted in Bari Imam area and Islamabad Expressway besides in different sectors of Islamabad.