CDA demolishes two canopies, retrieves 10 kanal land in G-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has geared up its anti-encroachment and anti-property tax evasion drive across the capital city.

According to details, CDA administration is conducting large-scale operations across the city on indiscriminate evictions against illegal constructions and non-payment of taxes.

In this regard, while conducting operation against encroachments, CDA Enforcement Department demolished two canopies in Sector G-12 and retrieved more than 10 kanals of government land.

While two illegal showrooms of vehicles in Sector G-12 have been sealed.

Before the operation, notices were been issued to the owners several times to remove encroachments and violation of building bye-laws.