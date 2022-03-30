UrduPoint.com

CDA Developed 50 Parks During 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 11:20 AM

CDA developed 50 parks during 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has developed around fifty new parks with cost Rs341 million across the city to provide recreational and healthy activities to Islamabad residents.

The parks were developed during the last one year in the sectors where people were residing but facilities including a healthy environment were missing, said a CDA official on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said parks were also built in various areas of Islamabad on state land that was retrieved during anti-encroachment operations and at places where garbage and debris had piled up.

The sectors where parks constructed include I-14, I-16, D-12, I-11, G-11, I-10, F-11, F-10, I-9, I-8, Park Enclave, Diplomatic Enclave, G-7, H-8, F-6, Rawal Town, Shahzad Town, Bani Gala, Mulpur, G-14, E-11, Shakrial, Shakar Parian, Khana Pull and other areas of the city.

The official said in order to provide more healthy activities to the citizens, the departments concerned under the direction of CDA management constructed cycle tracks and jogging tracks at 7th Avenue, Sector E-7, Faisal Avenue, Zero Point and Serena Chowk during the same period.

Other beautification activities include the upgradation of the art gallery, center square and cricket ground in F-9 Park, rehabilitation of amphitheater, jogging track on the green belt connected to Sector E-9, in F-9 Park wood carvings and calligraphy, and construction of a sit-out area in F-9 Park, and construction of a mosque in the park.

"It is top priority of Federal apex agency to provide a healthy environment and recreational facilities to the citizens," he remarked.

/395

Related Topics

Cricket Islamabad Bani Same Capital Development Authority Mosque Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Shine Bright like a Diamond with the Stereo Prism ..

Shine Bright like a Diamond with the Stereo Prism Design of realme 9i

10 minutes ago
 PM to launch electronic passport facility today

PM to launch electronic passport facility today

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Illegally built house razed during anti encroachme ..

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachment drive

11 hours ago
 California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let Nati ..

California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let National Guard Support Ukraine - L ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.