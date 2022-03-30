CDA developed 50 parks during 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has developed around fifty new parks with cost Rs341 million across the city to provide recreational and healthy activities to Islamabad residents.

The parks were developed during the last one year in the sectors where people were residing but facilities including a healthy environment were missing, said a CDA official on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said parks were also built in various areas of Islamabad on state land that was retrieved during anti-encroachment operations and at places where garbage and debris had piled up.

The sectors where parks constructed include I-14, I-16, D-12, I-11, G-11, I-10, F-11, F-10, I-9, I-8, Park Enclave, Diplomatic Enclave, G-7, H-8, F-6, Rawal Town, Shahzad Town, Bani Gala, Mulpur, G-14, E-11, Shakrial, Shakar Parian, Khana Pull and other areas of the city.

The official said in order to provide more healthy activities to the citizens, the departments concerned under the direction of CDA management constructed cycle tracks and jogging tracks at 7th Avenue, Sector E-7, Faisal Avenue, Zero Point and Serena Chowk during the same period.

Other beautification activities include the upgradation of the art gallery, center square and cricket ground in F-9 Park, rehabilitation of amphitheater, jogging track on the green belt connected to Sector E-9, in F-9 Park wood carvings and calligraphy, and construction of a sit-out area in F-9 Park, and construction of a mosque in the park.

"It is top priority of Federal apex agency to provide a healthy environment and recreational facilities to the citizens," he remarked.

