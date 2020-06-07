UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Developing Smart Innovative Project Management For Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 02:10 PM

CDA developing smart innovative project management for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned to develop an innovative and real-time project management system to monitor the progress of the development projects in Islamabad.

The aim of introducing such project management system is to make certain the timely completion of the ongoing development projects in the Federal capital.

The system is designed in such a way that monitoring of ongoing projects will be made a click away from CDA.

For this project, CDA intends to install monitoring cameras at all on-going project sites; these cameras will then be connected to the central monitoring system at the Conference Room of CDA headquarters.

The system will thereof produce live streaming of projects and real-time work progress data around the clock.

The monitoring cameras initially, have been installed at work sites at G-7/G-8 underpass and at Burma Bridge as well. With time, the system is to be expanded to other development worksites including that of Capital Hospital and Park Enclave. To provide easy access, an application for the monitoring system will be developed in the near future.

After the brief halt due to COVID-19, CDA has restarted all the development works in Islamabad. The CDA administration is keen to ensure the completion of the current projects within the given time period.

Related Topics

Islamabad Burma Progress Capital Development Authority All From Click

Recent Stories

UAE community feelings, care for elderly will help ..

55 minutes ago

Cuba praises UAE for medical aid, support in fight ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport gains silver Green Airports Recogn ..

2 hours ago

AED1000 fine, 6 traffic points for dumping used fa ..

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler tells graduates: Hard work is the basis ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 7, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.