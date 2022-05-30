UrduPoint.com

CDA Develops Another Park At I-16

Published May 30, 2022

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has developed another park at sector I-16 to promote healthy activity among the residents by ensuring maximum recreational spots in the area

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has developed another park at sector I-16 to promote healthy activity among the residents by ensuring maximum recreational spots in the area.

All-possible facilities including swings, walkways, sit out area, jogging tracks and others were set up in the park, an official of the environment wing told APP on Monday.

He said in order to keep the environment green and fresh, seasonal flowers of different colors were also planted so that the citizens visiting the park, especially families, could fully enjoy the atmosphere.

The official said more parks were being developed at different sectors on direction of CDA Chairman Amer Ahmed Ali, who had been very keen in development and beautification of the city since taking the charge of civic agency.

It may be noted that the development works which were delayed and neglected for a long time in sector I-16 now entered into the completion stages.

More Stories From Pakistan

