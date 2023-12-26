CDA devises system to check misuse of vehicles, fuel theft

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has decided to address complaints of misuse of government vehicles and theft of petrol and diesel with modern technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has decided to address complaints of misuse of government vehicles and theft of petrol and diesel with modern technology.

According to CDA official, under the direction of CDA Chairman Captain (retd) Anwarul Haque, the Member IT and Technology has devised a foolproof mechanism. In the first phase, the system will be applied to commercial vehicles.

In the second phase, the vehicles used by officers will also be connected to the system.

Under the new system, the supply of petrol and diesel to all vehicles will be stopped from CDA’s own petrol pumps.

PSO cards will be issued to each vehicle and it will get a fixed amount of petrol or diesel.

All vehicles will be fitted with fuel sensors and vehicle trackers. Fuel monitoring will be done by fuel sensors while vehicle tracking will be done by vehicle trackers and an alarm will be set off as soon as a vehicle goes out of its route. Every vehicle will have a check on where it is going. The vehicle can also be locked for misuse.

The monitoring system will be established in the IT department of the CDA.