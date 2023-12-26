Open Menu

CDA Devises System To Check Misuse Of Vehicles, Fuel Theft

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2023 | 07:35 PM

CDA devises system to check misuse of vehicles, fuel theft

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has decided to address complaints of misuse of government vehicles and theft of petrol and diesel with modern technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has decided to address complaints of misuse of government vehicles and theft of petrol and diesel with modern technology.

According to CDA official, under the direction of CDA Chairman Captain (retd) Anwarul Haque, the Member IT and Technology has devised a foolproof mechanism. In the first phase, the system will be applied to commercial vehicles.

In the second phase, the vehicles used by officers will also be connected to the system.

Under the new system, the supply of petrol and diesel to all vehicles will be stopped from CDA’s own petrol pumps.

PSO cards will be issued to each vehicle and it will get a fixed amount of petrol or diesel.

All vehicles will be fitted with fuel sensors and vehicle trackers. Fuel monitoring will be done by fuel sensors while vehicle tracking will be done by vehicle trackers and an alarm will be set off as soon as a vehicle goes out of its route. Every vehicle will have a check on where it is going. The vehicle can also be locked for misuse.

The monitoring system will be established in the IT department of the CDA.

Related Topics

Petrol Technology Vehicles Vehicle Capital Development Authority All From Government Pakistan State Oil Company Limited

Recent Stories

Transgender killed in firing incident

Transgender killed in firing incident

8 minutes ago
 Nomination form of QAT Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo for ..

Nomination form of QAT Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo for PS-60 approved

8 minutes ago
 CM inspects revamped Bibi Pakdaman shrine

CM inspects revamped Bibi Pakdaman shrine

8 minutes ago
 Shaheed BB's sacrifice for restoration of democrac ..

Shaheed BB's sacrifice for restoration of democracy to be remembered: NA Speaker

8 minutes ago
 Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero to attend the ..

Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero to attend the 16th death anniversary of Shah ..

5 minutes ago
 KP reports lowest number of dengue cases

KP reports lowest number of dengue cases

5 minutes ago
Commissioner Mardan, PESCO officials hold meeting ..

Commissioner Mardan, PESCO officials hold meeting on power outages

5 minutes ago
 Children among 5 killed in Russian strikes on Syri ..

Children among 5 killed in Russian strikes on Syria: rescuers, monitor

5 minutes ago
 Prof Sajid Mir calls on Nawaz Sharif

Prof Sajid Mir calls on Nawaz Sharif

5 minutes ago
 Rabada takes five wickets as India struggle

Rabada takes five wickets as India struggle

3 minutes ago
 Call to equip youths with latest technologies to r ..

Call to equip youths with latest technologies to root out poverty, unemployment

3 minutes ago
 PM Kakar for according significance to climate res ..

PM Kakar for according significance to climate resilience, finance aspects in Ba ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan