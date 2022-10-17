UrduPoint.com

CDA Digitizes 112 Mouzas Of Islamabad Capital Territory, NA Informed

CDA digitizes 112 Mouzas of Islamabad Capital Territory, NA informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Interior on Monday informed the National Assembly that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had digitized 112 Mouzas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The written reply by the Ministry indicated that CDA plot records regarding the settled sectors had been computerized. The organization digitized 943 sq km, including 400 sq km of CDA and 543 sq km of ICT rural areas, it added.

It pointed out that in total 112 Mouzas in ICT had been digitized which was incorporated through cadastral mapping (Survey of Pakistan) and was launched in September 2021.

The 0CDA had also completely computerized sale/purchase/legal heir ship administration and associated transactions through NRTC installed system, it added.

It was informed that citizens could now track their case status through a web link which was provided the moment the citizen submitted a case at CDA facilitation center.

The citizens could interact through a 12-hour dedicated help line 918190 through which they might check the status of their case. The case history of each property and transaction was maintained and recorded for future reference.

It was also informed that CDA land records (Plots and allotted Properties) stood digitized since September 2021 wherein the record of allotted plots was available with complete details (Owner, Street Number and Sector).

The CDA has also digitized rural land records wherein it has partnered with SUPARCO and Survey of Pakistan.

Geo-mapping of the CDA Rural Record has also been carried out with the assistance of the two organizations.

