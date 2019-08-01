UrduPoint.com
CDA Directed To Permit Same-designed Kiosk In Each Sector

CDA directed to permit same-designed kiosk in each sector

Minister for Interior, Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to designate at least one place for a Kiosk (Khoka) in each sector of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior, Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to designate at least one place for a Kiosk (Khoka) in each sector of Islamabad.

He was chairing a meeting of an Anti-Encroachment Committee held here to discuss matters relating to anti-encroachment drive in Capital.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services and Regulation, Zafar Mirza, members of parliament, Chairman CDA and representatives of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Ministry of Interior.

The Minister directed that permission should be granted to set-up a same-designed Kiosk at designated place in each sector of Islamabad.

Ijaz Shah said more than one place can be designated for Kiosk as per requirement and size of population.

He also directed CDA to address other civic problems facing residents of Islamabad.

