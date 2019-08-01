UrduPoint.com
CDA Directed To Permit Same-designed Kiosk In Each Sector

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:02 PM

Minister for Interior, Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to designate at least one place for a Kiosk (Khoka) in each sector of the federal capital to facilitate a layman

He was chairing a meeting of an Anti-Encroachment Committee held here to discuss matters relating to anti-encroachment drive in Capital.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services and Regulation, Zafar Mirza, members of parliament, Chairman CDA and representatives of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Ministry of Interior.

The Minister directed that permission should be granted to set-up a same-designed Kiosk at designated place in each sector of Islamabad.

Ijaz Shah said more than one place can be designated for Kiosk as per requirement and size of population.

He also directed CDA to address other civic problems facing residents of Islamabad.

Chairman CDA presented the proposed locations for Kiosks that included 12 urban and 7 rural locations.

Park Road near Rawal Dam Bridge, Park Road opposite Shahzad Town, Taramari Chowk, Bara Kahu Murree Road, Khanna Bridge, Chamber Road (Rawat), G-7/2 opposite Blue Area, G-7/3 Near Iqbal Hall, G-8/3 Blue Area near PIMS, G-9/2 opposite Markaz, I-9/1 near STP, F-10/3 Opposite Markaz and F-11/2 Opposite Markaz were the main areas identified for facilitation.

"It is our responsibility to ensure efficient administration of the city and facilitate our people. All possible measures should be taken to make this city an exemplary capital" said Ijaz Shah.

The committee unanimously agreed upon the identified areas and further proposed to choose a site near Poly Clinic considering the influx of people.

The committee proposed the unified template for Kiosk designs across the city.

The next meeting of committee was due around mid-August in which execution plan of the given proposal shall be finalized.

