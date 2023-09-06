Open Menu

CDA Directed To Provide All Facilities To Private Sector

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Wednesday directed the officials concerned to provide all kinds of facilities to private sector as to make the federal capital green

The CDA and Jazz, started a tree planting drive here at the F-6/2 sector.

As part of this initiative, employees from Jazz planted over 2,000 Amaltas trees at the designated location.

Haq emphasized the significance of private sector collaboration in promoting environmentally friendly initiatives.

They highlighted that active involvement of private sectors in Islamabad's environmental-friendly activities was greatly welcomed.

This collaboration aims to upgrade various facilities in Islamabad through private sector participation.

He said larger plants that align with the local environment would be planted to increase the rate of tree growth.

This collaborative effort between CDA and Jazz signifies a step forward in enhancing Islamabad's environmental sustainability while also promoting public-private partnerships for the greater good.

