CDA directs owners to repair cracks of quake-affected buildings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Building Control Agency of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) directed the owners of affected buildings to repair the cracks of earthquake-impacted immediately to ensure public safety.

"In case of non-repair the affected building immediately should be vacated and asked for a new building and structural sustainability certificate from the relevant authority," an official in the CDA said.

The official said the certificates should be obtained from the CDA and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) registered firms, which would also need to be verified by a third-party consultant.

He said the authority had conducted a survey of 90 high-rise buildings in the Federal capital by the Building Control Agency under the direction of Chairman CDA, Noor ul Amin Mengal.

"No cracks are found in the pillars of any building and ten out of 90 buildings are found slightly affected by the recent earthquake in the country," he added.

The official said, "Minor cracks are found in the plaster or brickwork of the buildings." He said the CDA had directed all the housing societies in the federal capital to conduct a survey as soon as possible of the skyscrapers and submit the report within three days.

The official said the authority has also asked the owners of the high-rise and medium-rise buildings to submit the latest strength and composition certificates to CDA, adding that the certificates must be obtained from firms registered with the CDA and the PEC.

He said the CDA directed the housing societies not to allow residents in buildings that did not obtain completion certificates and also instructed them to take action against the violators.