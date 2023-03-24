UrduPoint.com

CDA Directs Owners To Repair Cracks Of Quake-affected Buildings

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 12:50 PM

CDA directs owners to repair cracks of quake-affected buildings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Building Control Agency of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) directed the owners of affected buildings to repair the cracks of earthquake-impacted immediately to ensure public safety.

"In case of non-repair the affected building immediately should be vacated and asked for a new building and structural sustainability certificate from the relevant authority," an official in the CDA said.

The official said the certificates should be obtained from the CDA and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) registered firms, which would also need to be verified by a third-party consultant.

He said the authority had conducted a survey of 90 high-rise buildings in the Federal capital by the Building Control Agency under the direction of Chairman CDA, Noor ul Amin Mengal.

"No cracks are found in the pillars of any building and ten out of 90 buildings are found slightly affected by the recent earthquake in the country," he added.

The official said, "Minor cracks are found in the plaster or brickwork of the buildings." He said the CDA had directed all the housing societies in the federal capital to conduct a survey as soon as possible of the skyscrapers and submit the report within three days.

The official said the authority has also asked the owners of the high-rise and medium-rise buildings to submit the latest strength and composition certificates to CDA, adding that the certificates must be obtained from firms registered with the CDA and the PEC.

He said the CDA directed the housing societies not to allow residents in buildings that did not obtain completion certificates and also instructed them to take action against the violators.

Related Topics

Earthquake Pakistan Engineering Council Capital Development Authority All From Housing

Recent Stories

Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engin ..

Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engineering, top 100 in electrical ..

22 minutes ago
 AGP Elahi steps down from his office

AGP Elahi steps down from his office

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Rec ..

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.