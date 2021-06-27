UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Directs Speedy Completion Of PWD Underpass,Korang Bridge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

CDA directs speedy completion of PWD underpass,Korang bridge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has directed speedy completion of the two ongoing development projects on Islamabad Expressway.

An official of CDA told APP that currently, work on the PWD underpass and expansion of Korang bridge was in progress and as per their set deadlines the underpass would be completed in July and expansion of the bridge in December this year.

The civic agency had written a letter to Wapda and SNGPL to shift their pipelines of 16 inches from the sites for ensuring timely completion of the projects, he added.

He said "The CDA is making all out efforts to complete the ongoing projects despite the third wave of coronavirus pandemic." He said special attention was being paid on restoration of road infrastructure, construction of new roads, avenues, ways and bridges.

"Two more lanes will be added to the expressway from Koral till T. Chowk," he said.

The pace of ongoing work on the PWD underpass had been increased, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Progress July December Capital Development Authority All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited SNGPL Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Council on Energy holds its seventh m ..

11 minutes ago

30,516 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, 2,077 reco ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence delegation visits Lockheed Mar ..

1 hour ago

IHC’s subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Holding completes l ..

2 hours ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s ‘Day Light’ Instagram ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.