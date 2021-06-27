CDA directs speedy completion of PWD underpass,Korang bridge

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has directed speedy completion of the two ongoing development projects on Islamabad Expressway.

An official of CDA told APP that currently, work on the PWD underpass and expansion of Korang bridge was in progress and as per their set deadlines the underpass would be completed in July and expansion of the bridge in December this year.

The civic agency had written a letter to Wapda and SNGPL to shift their pipelines of 16 inches from the sites for ensuring timely completion of the projects, he added.

He said "The CDA is making all out efforts to complete the ongoing projects despite the third wave of coronavirus pandemic." He said special attention was being paid on restoration of road infrastructure, construction of new roads, avenues, ways and bridges.

"Two more lanes will be added to the expressway from Koral till T. Chowk," he said.

The pace of ongoing work on the PWD underpass had been increased, he added.