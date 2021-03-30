UrduPoint.com
CDA Directs To Expedite Development Work On Expressway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has directed formations concerned to expedite the pace of ongoing developmental work at Islamabad Expressway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has directed formations concerned to expedite the pace of ongoing developmental work at Islamabad Expressway.

CDA had written WAPDA and SNGPL to shift different pipe lines of 6 inches somewhere else for ensuring the timely completion of the said project.

According to detail, CDA is committed for providing best travel facilities to the citizens.

Work is underway for the betterment of road infrastructure, construction of new roads, avenues, ways, and bridges.

Developmental work is underway at Islamabad Expressway. Two more lanes are being added at Expressway to T Chowk. On the other hand, pace of work on PWD underpass will be expedited and the project will be completed till the May, 2021.

Similarly, almost 50% work on Korang bridge has also been completed. This project will be completed till October 2021.

