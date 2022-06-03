UrduPoint.com

CDA Disconnects 70 Illegal Water Connections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has disconnected some 70 illegal water connection in the area of Bari Imam to mitigate water shortage in the Federal capital.

"The illegal connections and installation of motors and water pumps on the main supply lines are depriving the other residents from their basic right as well as creating water shortage in the city," its spokesman told APP on Friday.

The teams of water supply directorate in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory Administration was taking strict and stern action against small and large illegal water connections across the city, he added.

Apart from the connections, illegally installed suction motors on water supply lines were also being removed during the ongoing drive.

To make the operation successful, the CDA had sough the coordination of police and the area's magistrate.

The campaign, he said would not only help achieve the desired results but also help highlight the discrepancies and shortcomings in the service delivery.

Special teams were formed for effective monitoring of illegal water connections so that this practice could be discouraged in the future, said the spokesman.

It may be mention here that CDA had already warned the residents through advertisements in the media before the initiation of the operation for removal of illegal connections of water, electricity and gas and suction motors.

