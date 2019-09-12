CDA discusses suggestions, parameters to be opted regarding shifting of private schools

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a meeting on Thursday has discussed different suggestions and parameters to be opted regarding shifting of private schools operating in residential premises.

The meeting was held at CDA headquarter, chaired by the Member Planning and Design while attended by Member Estate, Director Urban Planning, Director Building Control Section (BCS), representatives of Federal Directorate of education (FDE), officers of Ministry of Interior, Federal board of Revenue and representatives of Private Educational Institute Regulatory Authority (PEIRA).

During the meeting, it was discussed that criteria regarding allotment of school plot was formulated in 2002, therefore, needs revision and upgradation by making it more transparent and result oriented keeping in consideration the existing requirements.

In this context, all stakeholders will submit their suggestions within one week so that a consolidated, transparent and well defined policy could be finalized.

It was also decided that consolidated data base would be formulated which will have details about the number of schools, number of enrolments in the respective school, sizes of the premises being used and the areas where these institutes are being operated.

After receiving data from PEIRA and FDE, the sizes of available plots to be allotted would be reviewed. For this purpose, FDE and PEIRA were requested to provide the data to CDA within one week.

It was also decided that FDE will be asked for immediate construction of schools on the plots allotted to them. During the meting it was also suggested that in most of the government schools, sufficient area is still under utilization, therefore, FDE will be requested to take up the matter at their competent forum so that some private institutes could be accommodated in these unutilized spaces.

It was also proposed that premises of government educational institute, where only morning classes are convened, private schools be allowed to operate during the evening shifts. It was also proposed that capacity enhancement in existing building structures of educational institutes may also be considered.

PEIRA was also asked to share the parameters and criteria for registering any private school. Next meeting will be held after two weeks.