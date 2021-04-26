UrduPoint.com
CDA Dismantle 22 Roadside Setup Along IJP Road

Mon 26th April 2021 | 09:33 PM

CDA dismantle 22 roadside setup along IJP road

Capital Development Authority's (CDA) enforcement teams on Monday dismantled some 22 roadside setup along IJP road near Mandi Mor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority's (CDA) enforcement teams on Monday dismantled some 22 roadside setup along IJP road near Mandi Mor.

The authority has continued drive across the city without any discrimination to retrieve sate land, a news release said.

In another operation at Bari Imam 08 rooms, 16 boundary walls, 03 each washrooms and kitchens and 02 DPCs were demolished.

Similarly, at Rimsha Colony 02 homes, 03 rooms, 1 each kitchen and washroom and 06 boundary walls were removed.

