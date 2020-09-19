UrduPoint.com
CDA Dismantles 83 Structures Along G.T Road

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 09:23 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday dismantled some 83 moveable and immoveable structures along Grand Trunk (G.T) Road in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday dismantled some 83 moveable and immoveable structures along Grand Trunk (G.T) Road in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

The Enforcement Directorate of the civic body started the drive from Daewoo Buss Stand that continued till Motorway Chowk with assistance of Islamabad administration and Federal capital police, said a statement issued here.

Around 45 fruits and vegetable selling stalls, six boundary walls, four rooms, 14 sign boards, two mechanic workshops, nine concrete pillars ,one service station and two kiosks were demolished.

The directorate also removed water bores, being used for water tankers filling as well as an un-authorized passage constructed in front of Itihad training center Chungi No 26 area.

CDA will continue taking action against encroachers, without any discrimination and no body would be allowed to occupy the state land, the statement added.

