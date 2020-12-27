UrduPoint.com
CDA Dismissed Deputy Director Of Land Over Corruption Charges

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 10:30 PM

CDA dismissed Deputy Director of Land over corruption charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has dismissed Deputy Director of Land Directorate over the corruption charges whereas Assistant Director, Senior Assistant, and Sub Assistant have been demoted.

Directions have been issued to take back vehicle from Deputy Director, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

According to detail, the current administration of CDA has fastened the pace of its operation against corrupt mafia. In a recent move, the authority has dismissed the Deputy Director of Land Directorate, Taimoor Ahmed from his job whereas Assistant Director, Muhammad Asghar; Senior Assistant, Malik Sajid Mehmood; and Sub Assistant Muhammad Latif have been demoted.

These officers of CDA had illegally allotted 59 plots at sector D-13. These plots were supposed to be allotted by lucky draw but the mentioned officers allotted these plots by doing favoritism after taking bribe.

An inquiry was held against them which proved them guilty due to which CDA took action against them.

Deputy Director, Taimoor Ahmed has been dismissed from his job and the authority has directed him to give back the vehicle which was in his use.

However, the Deputy Director involved in the case has taken the prohibition order from court.

Few days back, the authority dismissed two Deputy Directors of Planning Department and made a Director an OSD.

