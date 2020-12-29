UrduPoint.com
CDA Dismisses DD Over Corruption Charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has dismissed Deputy Director Land Directorate over the charges of corruption while an Assistant Director, Senior Assistant, and Sub-Assistant have also been demoted.

They authority has also issued directions to take back vehicle from Deputy Director.

The step has been taken under the CDA current administration's drive against corrupt mafia.

These CDA officials illegally allotted 59 plots of sector D-13. These plots were supposed to be allotted by lucky draw but the officers allotted them after taking bribe, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

An inquiry was held against them which proved them guilty due to which CDA took action against them.

Deputy Director, Taimoor Ahmed has been dismissed from his job and the authority has directed him to give back the vehicle which was in his use.

Assistant Director Muhammad Asghar of Grade 17, Senior Assistant Sajid Mehmood of Grade 16, and Sub-Assistant Muhammad Latif of Grade 14 have been demoted.

However, the Deputy Director involved in the case has taken the prohibition order from court.

Few days back, the authority dismissed two deputy directors of planning department and made a director an officer on special development.

