CDA dismisses its Grade-18 officer on corruption charges

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration on Friday has dismissed an officer of Grade-18 from his job on the charges of corruption, misconduct and fake degrees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 )

The Authority has also banned the promotion of employees without attesting the educational certificates, said a press release.

The Authority has given various kind of punishments including demotion, holding the increments to other officers and employees on corruption.

Directions have been issued for the completion of different ongoing inquiries against its officers and employees within the time period of one month.

The CDA administration said that there would be no leniency for those who would be found involved in corruption and action would soon be taken against such officers. As many as 18 officers and employees have been given the major penalty and 11 officers have been fired for having no attested educational certificates. Moreover, 15 other employees have been given different punishments.