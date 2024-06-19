CDA disposes of 2,600 tons of sacrificial animal remains during Eid days

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Islamabad Police, and Safe City, in a joint operation, scientifically disposed of the offal and remains of over 150,000 animals, weighing a total of 2,600 tons, in Islamabad during the days of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to CDA spokesman, the Zero Waste City Operation target was successfully met for the first time ever during Eid-ul-Azha through collaborative efforts and dividing the city into five zones.

During this special operation, over 2,500 sanitary staff, supervisors, and officers carried out their duties, supported by a fleet of over 200 vehicles including tractor trolleys, compactors, trucks, dumpers, shovels, and dozers.

Over 103 deep ditches were excavated at 56 locations for the scientific disposal of sacrificial animal remains.

During this operation, CDA, ICT, Islamabad Police, and all departments collaborated to uphold Islamabad's reputation as a clean city.

During Eid, the CDA Sanitation Directorate staff had their leaves canceled, and all personnel were on duty on an emergency basis to ensure the city remained clean.

During Eid, the CDA Sanitation Directorate staff had their leaves canceled, and all personnel were on duty on an emergency basis to ensure the city remained clean.

For the first Eco-friendly biodegradable bags were introduced for the first time in the history of Islamabad.

Biodegradable bags were distributed free of cost among the citizens all over Islamabad including rural areas so that the citizens could safely hand over the wastes of the sacrificial animals to the cleaning staff. Biodegradable bags naturally decompose in the soil and do not have any adverse effects on the environment.

In order to achieve desired results the city was divided into five (05) zones.Sector F-5, F-6, Blue Area were included in Zone One and Saidpur in Zone One, Faisal Masjid, E-7, F-7, F-7 G-8 in Zone Two. Zone 3 was comprised of F-10, F-11, Golra Sharif, G-9, G-10, G-11 etc.Sector H-8, H-9, H-10, H-11, I-8, I-9, I-10, etc in zone four while Highway, Model Village Hamak, Shahzad Town, Rawal Town, Margalla Town, etc were included in zone five.

Apart from this, the rural areas of Islamabad including Bari Imam, Bani Gala, Sohan, Khanna, Karal, Tarlai, Alipur, Lahtrar Road, Bhara Kaho, Jhangi Sayedan, Tarnool, Sangjani, Sarai Kharboza, Shah Allah Ditta etc were cleaned and all facilities were provided. Each zone was supervised by Chief Sanitary Inspectors while Sanitary Inspectors and Supervisors were deputed in sectors.

The operations were centrally monitored from a control room at Safe City. Two emergency cells were set up at Sanitation's office G-6/1-4 and Fire Headquarters G-7/4 to promptly address residents' complaints. Helpline numbers for calls, WhatsApp messages, and SMS were launched for citizen convenience, receiving and swiftly resolving approximately 150 complaints over three days.

This cleanliness operation consisted of three phases: first, sanitary workers collected waste door-to-door and consolidated it at central points; second, mechanized collection was conducted using mini-tipper vehicles; and third, waste from large piles was disposed of using dump trucks and front-end loaders at designated sites.

In this regard, 1,750 tons of waste was collected and disposed of on the first day of Eid, 757.67 tons on the second day and 109.85 tons on the third day. In total, during this operation, remains of more than 150,000 sacrificial animal were destroyed during the three days of Eid in Islamabad.

Following instructions from Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, all necessary facilities, including food and cold drinking water, were provided to field staff to ensure uninterrupted cleaning operations.

After the Zero Waste City operation was completed, on the instructions of the Chairman CDA, the process of washing the traces of blood and other substances from various markets and across the city has been started.

In this regard, lime powder is also being sprinkled in places after washing to keep the atmosphere of the city clean and free from unpleasant odors.

The CDA and the district administration had made adequate arrangements to remove litter from the rural areas of Islamabad so that the rural areas could also be kept clean.

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi congratulated Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa and his entire team and said that the officers and staff of CDA, ICT, Islamabad Police and Safe City performed their duties diligently and made the Islamabad Zero Waste City operation a success.

He also thanked the citizens for their cooperation with the departments to keep the city clean, saying that the citizens showed responsibility and extended the hand of the administration to keep the city clean, which is commendable.

The citizens of Islamabad also appreciated the steps taken to keep the city clean.

APP/szm-sra