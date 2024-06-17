CDA Disposes Off Over 1,000 Tons Of Waste; Resolves 72 Complaints
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected over 1,000 tons of offals and remains of slaughtered animals from different parts of the city and disposed of in trenches dug on a scientific basis, besides resolving 72 complaints received helpline receiving 82 complaints on the first day of Eid.
A CDA spokesman said in a statement that the ongoing Eid-ul-Adha cleaning operation overseen by the deputy commissioner, has earned praise from the public.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa has instructed concerned staff to ensure prompt resolution of all received complaints.
Citizens are delivering animal waste in biodegradable bags, supplied at no cost by CDA, to the cleaning staff. These bags naturally decompose over time.
All facilities, including cold water and food, were being provided to the cleaning staff in the field itself. This was on the instructions of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad.
Citizens were asked to contact helpline numbers 1334 or 9213908, and telephone numbers 9203216, 9211555, 9223171 for getting waste removal services. Additionally, messages can be sent via WhatsApp or SMS to 0335 5001213.
