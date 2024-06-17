Open Menu

CDA Disposes Off Over 1,000 Tons Of Waste; Resolves 72 Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

CDA disposes off over 1,000 tons of waste; resolves 72 complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected over 1,000 tons of offals and remains of slaughtered animals from different parts of the city and disposed of in trenches dug on a scientific basis, besides resolving 72 complaints received helpline receiving 82 complaints on the first day of Eid.

A CDA spokesman said in a statement that the ongoing Eid-ul-Adha cleaning operation overseen by the deputy commissioner, has earned praise from the public.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa has instructed concerned staff to ensure prompt resolution of all received complaints.

Citizens are delivering animal waste in biodegradable bags, supplied at no cost by CDA, to the cleaning staff. These bags naturally decompose over time.

All facilities, including cold water and food, were being provided to the cleaning staff in the field itself. This was on the instructions of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

Citizens were asked to contact helpline numbers 1334 or 9213908, and telephone numbers 9203216, 9211555, 9223171 for getting waste removal services. Additionally, messages can be sent via WhatsApp or SMS to 0335 5001213.

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Water Muhammad Ali SMS Capital Development Authority All From WhatsApp (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

9 hours ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

19 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

1 day ago
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

2 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

2 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

2 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

2 days ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

2 days ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan